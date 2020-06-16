Advertisement

Police seek leads in year-old murder of 32-year-old Central Texas woman

On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy later determined she was the victim of a homicide. (Law enforcement photo)
On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy later determined she was the victim of a homicide. (Law enforcement photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are again appealing for help in the search for leads in the year-old murder of a 32-year-old Central Texas woman.

On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing after responding at around 10:40 p.m. on June 3, 2019 to the Days Innat 1602 East Central Texas Expressway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later determined her death was a homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

