Police seek leads in year-old murder of 32-year-old Central Texas woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are again appealing for help in the search for leads in the year-old murder of a 32-year-old Central Texas woman.

On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing after responding at around 10:40 p.m. on June 3, 2019 to the Days Innat 1602 East Central Texas Expressway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later determined her death was a homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.