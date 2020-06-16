Advertisement

Researchers: Cheap drug improves COVID-19 survival

Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. (MGN)
Jun. 16, 2020
(AP) - Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19.

The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone.

Results released Tuesday show it reduced deaths by as much as one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

The study was led by the University of Oxford.

It involved thousands of patients randomly assigned to get the drug or just usual care.

The drug reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen.

It did not appear to help less ill patients. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

