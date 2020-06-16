‘She’s walking around with a piece of me,’ local kidney donor says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas moms who were just "casual" friends were home recovering Tuesday after one donated a kidney to the other.

Rebecca Thompson, 49, of Hallsburg, a mother of two and an IT analyst at Ascencion Providence Hospital, was likely weeks away from requiring dialysis after her kidney function dropped to 15%.

She was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease 21 years ago and her kidneys were diseased and full of cysts and recently, rapidly declining.

Rebecca took to Facebook to share the news with friends on Dec. 11 telling them it would be weeks before she could even get an appointment at a transplant center and asking for help.

“In the meantime anyone that would like to do living donation can visit livingdonor-methodista.com and complete the questionnaire,” Rebecca wrote.

At her home in Otto, Kyla Dieterich, a realtor at Kelly Realtors, read the post.

The two knew each other casually, they say, because they both have children who attend Riesel schools.

Kyla didn't even have Rebecca's phone number, but something about her post hit her hard.

"For me, it was a no brainer from the very beginning," Kyla said.

"The second I saw Rebecca's post on Facebook and learned more about her story I just knew that was supposed to be me."

Kyla clicked on the link to the donor questionnaire.

She then reached out to Rebecca on Facebook Messenger to let her know she'd filled it out.

"I didn't really know her that well at that time," Kyla said.

About a month later a nurse called to interview Kyla saying she was "an initial match" and could proceed to confirm that blood types were also a match.

Kyla had the blood work done, and when the results came back positive, she reached out to Rebecca to ask for her phone number in order to share the news.

The pair had only crossed paths in a small town a few times prior, but randomly happened to see each other that night at a Riesel basketball game.

In the coming weeks, Kyla proceeded with major testing including a CT scan, an EKG and a stress test, as well as a more detailed look at blood and urine samples at Methodist Specialty Kidney Transplant hospital in San Antonio.

All the results showed she was a perfect match.

"She stepped up to the plate and said 'it's me. I'm doing this,’" Rebecca said.

"Without Kyla's donation I was headed for a machine three days a week for hours a day, not to mention the tiredness, the wear and tear on my body, the fluid and diet restrictions, all of those things."

One June 11 Kyla and Rebecca went in for surgery at the hospital in San Antonio.

Kyla's surgery lasted two hours and Rebecca's was five as they removed both of Rebecca's diseased kidneys and replaced them with Kyla's perfect one.

For Rebecca, the donation was truly the gift of life.

"With this living donation I'm able to continue life without having to plan on a machine," she said.

"Dialysis would have kept me alive but tied to a machine for hours a week. My lifestyle would have changed tremendously as I wouldn't have the freedom I have now."

Kyla said the surgery was major but "not hard on her," as she described it, and she's hoping by sharing her experience more people will consider being a living donor.

"My goal at this point is just to spread the word and educate people about living organ donation. It is such a blessing and such an honor to get a front row seat to watch someone be healed and cured and life a health life and I couldn't be more thankful that God chose me."

And both friends add that the “casual” status of their friendship will now likely change forever.

"No amount of words could ever show Kyla how much she means to me and all the gratitude I have for her," Rebecca said. "But I pray that God shows her in other ways how much this means to me."

"Yeah she's walking around with a piece of me," Kyla said, laughing.

"We'll be friends forever."

