T-Mobile says it’s working to fix widespread network issues

(AP) - T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., says it’s working to fix widespread network issues.

The scope of the outage wasn’t clear.

A T-Mobile executive said it has affected customers around the country.

T-Mobile representatives did not reply to further questions.

People on Twitter have complained that calls are not going through. AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally.

But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have problems because of T-Mobile’s issues. T-Mobile became one of the country’s largest carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint.

