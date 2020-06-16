Associated Press Texas Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 16 12:00 PM Texas Dems provide updates on the status of federal vote by mail lawsuit - Texas Democratic Party hosts press conference to provide updates on the status of federal vote by mail lawsuit, via Zoom, with Texas Democratic Party General Counsel Chad Dunn

Weblinks: http://www.txdemocrats.org, https://twitter.com/TXDemParty

Contacts: Abhi Rahman, Texas Democratic Party, press@txdemocrats.org, 1 720 299 0654

To RSVP for zoom information, please contact Abhi Rahman at abhi@txdemocrats.org or via phone at 720-299-0654.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 1:00 PM Texas Gov. Abbott provides update on state's hospital capacity - Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on Texas' hospital capacity, with other speakers including Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr John Hellerstedt and Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

Location: Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Governor Press Office, 1 512 463 1826

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Michael Burgess speaks on Heritage Foundation webinar - 'How Did Florida Respond to COVID-19, and What Can We Learn from It?' webinar hosted by The Heritage Foundation, with featured speakers including Republican Rep. Michael Burgess, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew and Domestic Policy Studies Visiting Fellow Doug Badger

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/public-health/event/webinar-how-did-florida-respond-covid-19-and-what-can-we-learn-it

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 CANCELED: World Speciality Logistics Fair - CANCELED: World Speciality Logistics Fair * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://wslogisticsfair.com/, https://twitter.com/wca_world

Contacts: WCA, info@wcaworld.com

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference - Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: https://ktb.org/conference, https://twitter.com/keeptxbeautiful, #ktbconference19

Contacts: Brianna Fuller, Keep Texas Beautiful communications, brianna@ktb.org, 1 512 478 8813

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 - Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: Annual EEI Conference on Testing - CANCELED: Annual EEI Conference on Testing * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic

Location: InterContinental Stephen F. Austin, 701 Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.eei.org, https://twitter.com/Edison_Electric

Contacts: EEI media, mediarelations@eei.org, 1 202 508 5900

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 10:00 AM Conference Call / Webcast re COVID-19 Update

Weblinks: http://www.tenethealth.com/investors/pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/tenethealth

Contacts: Regina Regina Nethery, Tenet Healthcare Investor Relations, investorrelations@tenethealth.com, 1 469 893 2387

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Weingarten Realty Investors: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/calendar.aspx?iid=103037, https://twitter.com/weingartenrlty

Contacts: Kristin Gandy, Weingarten Investor Relations, 1 713 866 6050

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jun. 20 EBAA 2020 Annual Meeting - Eye Bank Association of America Annual Meeting

Location: Fairmont Dallas, 1717 N Akard St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://www.restoresight.org

Contacts: Eye Bank Association of America, info@restoresight.org, 1 202 775 4999

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 HollyFrontier Corporation: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.hollyfrontier.com/events-and-presentations/events

Contacts: Douglas S Aron , HollyFrontier Corp Investor Relations, investors@hollycorp.com, 1 214 871 3555

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.patenergy.com/investors/news/default.aspx

Contacts: John E. Vollmer III, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Investor Relations, investrelations@patenergy.com, 1 325 574 6300 / 1 214 360 7800

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 Flowserve Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flowserve.com, https://twitter.com/Flowserve

Contacts: Mike Mullin, Flowserve Corporation Investor Relations, MMullin@flowserve.com, 1 972 443 6636