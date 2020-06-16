US Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a reprieve Tuesday to a Texas death row inmate scheduled for execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed.

Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

Gutierrez, 43, was sentenced to die for the Sept. 5, 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville.

Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home.

The victim was struck repeatedly and stabbed repeatedly in the head, according to online documents.

Gutierrez and two co-defendants escaped with at least $56,000.