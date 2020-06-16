Advertisement

US Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was scheduled to be executed for the Sept. 5, 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville. (Texas prison photo)
Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was scheduled to be executed for the Sept. 5, 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville. (Texas prison photo)(KWTX)
By AP
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a reprieve Tuesday to a Texas death row inmate scheduled for execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed.

Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

Gutierrez, 43, was sentenced to die for the Sept. 5, 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville.

Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home.

The victim was struck repeatedly and stabbed repeatedly in the head, according to online documents.

Gutierrez and two co-defendants escaped with at least $56,000.

Latest News

Health

State reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A record-high 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in McLennan County, boosting the county’s total to 196 cases.

Our Town

Waco: Young Marines celebrate graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
Some Central Texas youngsters got an early education in the values of the U.S. Marine Corps.

News

‘She’s walking around with a piece of me,’ local kidney donor says

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crooks in stolen truck break into ATM behind local strip center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Some crooks in a stolen truck broke into an ATM early Monday behind a local strip shopping center.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

‘She’s walking around with a piece of me,’ local kidney donor says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Two Central Texas moms who were just "casual" friends were home recovering Tuesday after one donated a kidney to the other.

News

Reward for information about missing Fort Hood soldier rises to $50,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The reward was increased by $10,000 Monday for information leading to the whereabouts of a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared on April 22.

News

Missing Central Texas children found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two missing Central Texas children have been found safe, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

News

Shooting at home in local neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and Staff
Police were investigating Tuesday after a shooting at a home in a local neighborhood that left one man dead and a second man injured.

Our Town

Waco: Electric scooters are finally on their way

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Waco hopes to have electric scooters available downtown by the end of June.

News

Central Texas man receives long sentence in child porn case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man caught with dozens of child porn images and videos on his cellphone, computer and online accounts has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison.