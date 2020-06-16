Texas Tech athletes test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX)

Some Texas Tech athletes including students competing in football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Tuesday.

“Each student-athlete who has tested positive has been self-isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures for a positive test, including contact tracing,” the university said in a press release.

The university did not say how many athletes tested positive, but said all of those who did will be monitored daily by sports medicine staff and team doctors.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority as a university and athletics department,” the school said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.