There’s an alligator on the loose—in Kansas
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - There’s a manhunt under way in Manhattan, Kan. - but not for a human. It’s for an alligator.
How’d a gator get into a Kansas creek?
Authorities believe the 5-foot reptile is one of two stolen from a pet store.
A man called 911 to report seeing an alligator while walking along a trail.
When animal control officers responded, they saw the gator lounging on a log.
Officials don’t know how the gator got into the creek - or where the other swiped gator might be.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)