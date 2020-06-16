There’s an alligator on the loose—in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - There’s a manhunt under way in Manhattan, Kan. - but not for a human. It’s for an alligator.

How’d a gator get into a Kansas creek?

Authorities believe the 5-foot reptile is one of two stolen from a pet store.

A man called 911 to report seeing an alligator while walking along a trail.

When animal control officers responded, they saw the gator lounging on a log.

Officials don’t know how the gator got into the creek - or where the other swiped gator might be.

