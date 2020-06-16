Three Baylor athletes test positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

Two of the three are symptomatic and the third is asymptomatic, the university said.

Fifty nine student athletes were tested in all, the university said.

The three athletes are self-isolating and public health officials are tracing their contacts, the university said.

Other athletes who may have had direct exposure to any of the three have also been instructed to self-quarantine, the school said.

The Baylor football team is scheduled to start its season on Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium where the Bears will face Mississippi Rebels in the Texas Kickoff as part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule.

