Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser John Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish a new book describing scattershot decision-making by a president he claims is only focused on getting reelected.

Mr. Trump says Attorney General William Barr will decide if Bolton will be charged, but is hinting the issue could end up in court.

Mr. Trump says Bolton has not finished a pre-publication review process to make sure classified material isn't released in the book.

Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, says his client worked painstakingly for months with classification specialists at the National Security Council to make changes.

