Trump signs executive order on police reform

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The order is aimed at encouraging best practices and tracking officers with excessive use of force complaints. In the Rose Garden,

Mr. Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line.

The order comes as Senate Republicans prepare to unveil their own package of policing proposals after Democrats did the same.

Before singing the order Mr. Trump says he met with several families who have lost loved ones in deadly encounters with police officers. “I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people,” he said.

“Your loved ones will not have died in vain.” Mr. Trump also used the ceremony to criticize what he describes as “radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments.”

