Advertisement

Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By AP
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The order is aimed at encouraging best practices and tracking officers with excessive use of force complaints. In the Rose Garden,

Mr. Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line.

The order comes as Senate Republicans prepare to unveil their own package of policing proposals after Democrats did the same.

Before singing the order Mr. Trump says he met with several families who have lost loved ones in deadly encounters with police officers. “I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people,” he said.

“Your loved ones will not have died in vain.” Mr. Trump also used the ceremony to criticize what he describes as “radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen, Associated Press
Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn't exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS.

Politics

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By AP
The Trump administration is suing former national security adviser John Bolton to block the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

Politics

Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser John Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish a new book describing scattershot decision-making by a president he claims is only focused on getting reelected.

Politics

House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
The House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about who applied and received federal loans.

Latest News

Politics

Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Driven by a swift-moving national debate, Senate Republicans are on the brink of introducing an extensive package of policing changes.

Politics

Supreme Court rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Politics

Biden’s VP list narrows, includes Warren, Harris, Susan Rice

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process said Joe Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.

Politics

‘Overwhelming’: Georgia poll worker describes voting chaos

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
The chaos during Georgia's primary elections frustrated voters, but also put a strain on poll workers.

Politics

Court hears arguments on whether to dismiss Flynn case

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on whether it should order the dismissal of the Justice Department’s prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.