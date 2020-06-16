Waco: Young Marines celebrate graduation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texas youngsters got an early education in the values of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Congratulations to the graduating class of the Heart of Texas Young Marines.

The Boot Camp graduation took place earlier this month in Waco.

Starting at the age of 8 all the way through the completion of high school, boys and girls can join the organization and learn about leadership, physical fitness, military structure and more.

Boot Camp is a 26-hour orientation program and Skylar Lancaster was this year's honor graduate.

Members of the Heart of Texas Marine Corps League were there to support the graduates as they celebrated the league’s ninety-seventh anniversary.

