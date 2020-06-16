Wall Street veers higher on Fed plan to buy corporate bonds

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks swung solidly higher Monday on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday after the Federal Reserve said it would begin buying individual corporate bonds, the central bank’s latest move to prop up volatile financial markets through the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was up 1% after being down as much as 2.5% shortly after trading began.

Stocks have been volatile over the last week as worries about upticks in infections create cracks in the furious rally that had brought the S&P 500 back to within 4.5% of its record set in February.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)