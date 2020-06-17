3 teens arrested after theft of guns from area indoor shooting range

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KWTX)

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 30 guns on June 1 from Red’s Indoor Range in Pflugerville.

Working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Pflugerville police arrested Joseph Adam Lopez 18, who was in custody Wednesday.

Earlier authorities arrested Hamza Oumansour, 17, and a juvenile whose name was not released.

The teens are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

The ATF had offered a $5,000 reward for information on the theft of the guns after a break-in at around 3:30 a.m. on June 1 at the indoor range at 1908 West Pecan St.

Thirty two firearms included handguns and long guns were stolen.

The ATF earlier offered similar rewards for information leading to arrests in break-ins and gun thefts from an indoor range in Temple and a pawnshop in Harker Heights.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether those thefts had any connection with the Pflugerville case.

Burglars broke into the Hawkeye Shooting Academy in April in Temple and stole 30 firearms from display racks.

The theft occurred late on the night of April 5 or early in the morning on April 6 at the indoor shooting range at 119 North 19th St. in Temple.

Investigators identified one of the suspects in the break-in as Esteban Allan Aguilar, 18, who's 5-foot-9, weighs about 170 pounds and has several tattoos on his face.

They think he's among at least three suspects, all males in their late teens, who broke into the academy.

In November 2019, the ATF offered a reward of as much as $10,000 for information leading to an arrest after a brazen daylight robbery at a pawnshop in Harker Heights.

Three armed men walked into the Pawn Palace in the 100 Block of East Central Texas Expressway at around 3 p.m. on Nov.16, threatened employees, smashed display cases and escaped with 29 guns.

