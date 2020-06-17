Advertisement

Record number of COVID-19 cases reported for 3rd day in McLennan County

Bell County reported nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths. (File)
Bell County reported nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths. (File)
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - McLennan County reported a record daily increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for a third straight day on Wednesday as the count rose by 26 to 222, officials said during a virtual news conference.

The county reported 15 new cases on Monday and 18 on Tuesday.

“Our curve has been flat up until now,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

“Data shows we are losing our advantage.”

Nine patients were hospitalized Wednesday, four of them in critical condition, and health officials were monitoring 335 residents, up from 272 on Tuesday.

“Our hospitals have been able to create more hospital beds so that is not as big of a concern now,” Deaver said.

Eighty six cases were active Wednesday and 132 patients have recovered.

“Should I be concerned about this? Yes you should be concerned about this. But you should not panic,” said Dr. Mike Hardin with the Waco Family Health Center.

“The most important thing to say is these last three months have been a practice run. We really need to increase social distancing, wash hands, and you must wear a mask while you are in public. The mask protects others not you.”

“The only way to stay healthy is to remain physically distant,” Hardin said.

Four McLennan County residents have died including a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22 and a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

Bell County, meanwhile, reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths from the virus, raising the death toll in the county to nine.

The county had a total of 658 cases Wednesday, according to Bell County Health District figures, jump from the 619 cases reported on Tuesday.

The figures show 292 patients have recovered.

The county’s local report does not include Fort Hood personnel.

Seven other people diagnosed with the virus in Bell County have died including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, and a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14.

Follow-up testing at the Weston Inn showed 26 residents and 23 employees have the virus.

The employees are self-isolating at home.

Killeen will host mobile testing sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. RA Abercrombie Dr., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God in Christ at 5201 Westcliff Rd.

Tests are free, but limited.

