Brazos County Confirms 145 new COVID-19 Cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported an 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 507 active cases.

That’s the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The three largest single day jumps in daily COVID-19 cases have now all been in the month of June.

That number pushes Brazos County over the 1,000 case mark.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. There has been one discharge in the last 24 hours.

493 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,025. There have been 12,102 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 100

77802 - 67

77803 - 297

77805- 1

77806- 1

77807 - 81

77808 - 40

77840 - 104

77841- 1

77845 - 183

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868- 2

77881- No cases reported at this time.

Unknown- 3

For more information on Brazos County COVID-19 numbers and statistics, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.