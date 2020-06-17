Advertisement

Chase down I-35 ends with arrest in local neighborhood

Authorities learned that a man was trying to break into a home in the 1000 block of Primrose, surrounded the residence and made the arrest. (Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A chase that started Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Hill County ended with an arrest in a South Waco neighborhood.

The fleeing driver pulled off the interstate in Waco and then bailed out of his vehicle in a wooded area on Primrose Drive and ran, authorities said.

Authorities learned that a man was trying to break into a home in the 1000 block of Primrose, surrounded the residence and made the arrest.

Paramedics were checking the man out at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

