Chase down I-35 ends with arrest in local neighborhood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A chase that started Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Hill County ended with an arrest in a South Waco neighborhood.

The fleeing driver pulled off the interstate in Waco and then bailed out of his vehicle in a wooded area on Primrose Drive and ran, authorities said.

Authorities learned that a man was trying to break into a home in the 1000 block of Primrose, surrounded the residence and made the arrest.

Paramedics were checking the man out at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

