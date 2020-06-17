Court strikes down Trump rule that drug makers disclose price

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major legal setback for President Donald Trump on a high-profile consumer issue, a federal appeals court has ruled that his administration lacks the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads.

The ruling denies Mr. Trump an easy-to-understand win on a major reelection priority for the White House, bringing down the cost of prescription medicines.

Separate from the court case, legislation that would lower drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries with high bills is stuck in Congress.

But Mr. Trump did get a win recently when his administration brokered an agreement to limit insulin copays for seniors.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)