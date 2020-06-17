Advertisement

Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII

People stroll at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2020, as France gradually lifts its Covid-19 lockdown. In Paris, where all city parks remain closed, residents stroll along the Seine river and outside the Tuileries Gardens.
People stroll at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2020, as France gradually lifts its Covid-19 lockdown. In Paris, where all city parks remain closed, residents stroll along the Seine river and outside the Tuileries Gardens.(Michel Euler/AP | AP Photo)
By AP
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) - Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower to reopen next week after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II.

But as France’s tourism industry starts back up in earnest, the wrought-iron tower won’t immediately welcome visitors in the way it did before the country’s virus lockdown.

The number of people allowed in will be limited when the Eiffel Tower opens again on June 25.

Elevators to the top will be out of service, and only the first and second floors accessible to the public.

Individuals interested in combining sightseeing and workouts will be in luck since only the stairs will available.

