Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII

PARIS (AP) - Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower to reopen next week after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II.

But as France’s tourism industry starts back up in earnest, the wrought-iron tower won’t immediately welcome visitors in the way it did before the country’s virus lockdown.

The number of people allowed in will be limited when the Eiffel Tower opens again on June 25.

Elevators to the top will be out of service, and only the first and second floors accessible to the public.

Individuals interested in combining sightseeing and workouts will be in luck since only the stairs will available.

