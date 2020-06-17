Advertisement

Gun not drawn during confrontation at local restaurant, official now says

The initial accounts of a confrontation at a local restaurant during which a man was reported to have pulled a gun on a customer “were inaccurate and vastly inconsistent with the events captured on the restaurant’s closed-circuit television equipment,” officials say. (City of Mexia)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The initial accounts of a confrontation on June 8 at the Taqueria Mexicano Grille at 838 North Highway 171 in Mexia during which a man was reported to have pulled a gun on a customer “were inaccurate and vastly inconsistent with the events captured on the restaurant’s closed-circuit television equipment,” Mexia City Manager Eric Garrett said in a press release Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident just after 9:20 p.m. on June 8.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, told officers another customer confronted him, displayed a weapon and then “verbally accosted him.”

“Investigators verified that the suspect was legally carrying a firearm when he confronted the victim; however, the assailant did not draw the firearm from the holster, point the firearm at the victim, or ever put his hand on the firearm during the incident,” Garrett said.

“Investigators have discovered that the assailant’s behavior, while disorderly and unprovoked, was not indicative of felonious assault or terroristic threat as was originally reported,” he said.

The suspect “will be sought in conjunction with the appropriate prosecutor’s office and appropriate charges will be filed.”

