Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. The “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park. Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week the statue will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Officials say the second Confederate statue will be removed and temporarily placed in a warehouse. Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death led to worldwide demonstrations calling for changes to police practices.

DALLAS (AP) — One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.” Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1.

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a reprieve to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed. Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott insists that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. The Republican governor said during a news conference Tuesday that the state has enough empty hospital beds to cope with the spike in COVID-19 cases. The state on Tuesday set a record for new cases and hospitalizations from the disease. Abbott says people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.