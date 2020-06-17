Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.”

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a reprieve to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed. Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott insists that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. The Republican governor said during a news conference Tuesday that the state has enough empty hospital beds to cope with the spike in COVID-19 cases. The state on Tuesday set a record for new cases and hospitalizations from the disease. Abbott says people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she'd been working, but there's been no sign of her since.