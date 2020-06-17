Advertisement

High Pressure Weakening & Opens the Door for Rain? Possibly...

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Camille Hoxworth:

Copy and paste could be used to describe the forecast for the past few days: mild mornings in the low 70s with sunny and hot afternoons with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will start to see some changes to the weather, even if small, but changes nonetheless. Rain chances are back in the forecast in just a few days.

High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, through Sunday, our temperatures will climb into the mid-90s each afternoon, with generally lots of sunshine. We could see a stray shower west of Highway 281 on Friday and we could see a few more clouds Friday and Saturday too, but overall, not much of a change from day to day. Rain chances return to near 20% on Father’s Day Sunday as a few pop-up showers are possible.

The door opens up for rain chances next week as high pressure slides off to the west just enough for us to see at least a pop-up shower/non-severe storm here or there. What we will see is an increase in humidity through next week, more than anything and that means our days will feel hotter than the actual air temperatures, with afternoons feeling like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Slightly higher rain chances creep into the forecast Thursday and Friday, temperatures may drop a little bit into the low to mid 90s…it’s still a ways out so we will see if this holds to be true. We need the rain so fingers are crossed!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWTX | Weather

With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May.

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Copy/paste could be used to describe the forecast for the past few days: mild mornings in the low 70s with hot afternoons with highs in the low/mid 90s

Forecast

Rain Chances At 0% Today But Return Soon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Wednesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 14 hours ago
No rain today but rain may return soon.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot & Humid, but at Least There’s a Chance for Some Rain This Evening

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT

Forecast

Another Stray Shower Or Two Today? It Could Happen!

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
A stray shower or two is possible this afternoon east of I-35.

Forecast

Summer officially starts Saturday, but it is already hot!

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT