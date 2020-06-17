High Pressure Weakening & Opens the Door for Rain? Possibly...

From Camille Hoxworth:

Copy and paste could be used to describe the forecast for the past few days: mild mornings in the low 70s with sunny and hot afternoons with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will start to see some changes to the weather, even if small, but changes nonetheless. Rain chances are back in the forecast in just a few days.

High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, through Sunday, our temperatures will climb into the mid-90s each afternoon, with generally lots of sunshine. We could see a stray shower west of Highway 281 on Friday and we could see a few more clouds Friday and Saturday too, but overall, not much of a change from day to day. Rain chances return to near 20% on Father’s Day Sunday as a few pop-up showers are possible.

The door opens up for rain chances next week as high pressure slides off to the west just enough for us to see at least a pop-up shower/non-severe storm here or there. What we will see is an increase in humidity through next week, more than anything and that means our days will feel hotter than the actual air temperatures, with afternoons feeling like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Slightly higher rain chances creep into the forecast Thursday and Friday, temperatures may drop a little bit into the low to mid 90s…it’s still a ways out so we will see if this holds to be true. We need the rain so fingers are crossed!

