Joe Biden again hits Pennsylvania as he sticks close to home

DARBY, Penn. (AP) - Joe Biden has returned to the battleground state of Pennsylvania as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intensifies his criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Biden was in Philadelphia to unveil a multifaceted plan he said would gradually reopen the economy, increasing growth while not putting business owners or consumers at unnecessary risk.

The former vice president promised that, if elected, he would guarantee testing for the virus and protective equipment to guard against its spread for people called back to work.

Biden’s Wednesday appearance is in Darby, near the Philadelphia airport and about half an hour’s drive from his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

