Kremlin installs special antiseptic tunnels to protect Putin

MOSCOW (AP) - A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says special tunnels have been installed to protect Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work.

Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday that one tunnel was built at the president's home outside Moscow and two at the Kremlin when Russia's outbreak was in full swing.

Peskov said, “When it comes to the head of the state, additional precautionary measures are justified.”

Russia has confirmed a total of 553,301 virus cases, the third most in the world.

