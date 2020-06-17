Advertisement

Kremlin installs special antiseptic tunnels to protect Putin

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says special tunnels have been installed to protect Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work. (MGN/file)
A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says special tunnels have been installed to protect Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work. (MGN/file)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says special tunnels have been installed to protect Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work.

Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday that one tunnel was built at the president's home outside Moscow and two at the Kremlin when Russia's outbreak was in full swing.

Peskov said, “When it comes to the head of the state, additional precautionary measures are justified.”

Russia has confirmed a total of 553,301 virus cases, the third most in the world.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Local police officials react to Trump’s executive order on policing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Many departments in Central Texas say they agree with President Trump’s executive order and a ban on choke holds.

Our Town

Waco: Six-vehicle crash snarls traffic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A six-vehicle crash snarled rush hour traffic Wednesday evening in Waco.

International

NATO chief says US to consult allies on future troop plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the United States remains committed to security in Europe and promises to consult its allies there on any future troop redeployment plans.

International

Russia starts clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Russia's Health Ministry says that clinical trials of a Russian coronavirus vaccine have started.

Latest News

International

Fatal clash in the Himalayas ups ante for China and India

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Experts say a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops along a disputed border high in the Himalayas shows China’s growing belligerence toward its nuclear armed neighbor.

International

New Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of world

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
China raised its emergency warning to its second highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights into Beijing amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital.

News

Community comes through for Robinson Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Our Town

Waco: Eight candidates apply to fill vacant council seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Eight candidates filed before the Wednesday deadline to fill a vacancy on the Waco City Council.

Tell Me Something Good

Local firefighters needed water, residents responded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
When a local volunteer fire department put out a call for bottled water to keep firefighters hydrated, residents were quick to respond.

News

Gun not drawn during confrontation at local restaurant, official now says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The initial accounts of a confrontation at a local restaurant during which a man was reported to have pulled a gun on a customer “were inaccurate and vastly inconsistent,” authorities said Wednesday.