Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

1 wounded, 1 sought in Dallas shopping mall shooting

DALLAS (AP) — One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.”

US Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a reprieve to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed. Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

Texas Governor says state can handle spike in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott insists that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. The Republican governor said during a news conference Tuesday that the state has enough empty hospital beds to cope with the spike in COVID-19 cases. The state on Tuesday set a record for new cases and hospitalizations from the disease. Abbott says people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.

Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she'd been working, but there's been no sign of her since.

Officials solve 1991 rape, murder of teen in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they've solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine's Day in the Florida Keys. The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31. Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect. The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.” Kirkum was never reported missing. Both her parents are now dead.

Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on work visas, and businesses and universities are pleading for restraint. They say cutting off access to talented foreign workers will further disrupt the economy and stifle innovation. But Republicans in Congress, conservative groups and other influential immigration hard-liners have been calling for stronger action after Trump's prior visa restrictions didn’t go far enough for them. The administration has yet to say which, if any, visas will be temporarily eliminated. But a relatively obscure work permit for foreign students called the Optional Practical Training program is among those drawing attention in recent weeks.

Breast cancer treatment advocate Betty Puskar dies at 80

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Betty J. Puskar, a longtime supporter of West Virginia University who helped establish a breast cancer treatment center, has died. She was 80. The university says Puskar died Sunday at her Morgantown home. The university did not disclose a cause of death. After seeking treatment for breast cancer in Houston in 1985, Puskar was determined to build a treatment facility in Morgantown. Her initial donation in 1994 helped establish the Betty Puskar Breast Care Center. Puskar served on the WVU Cancer Institute’s Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center board of advisors. She also founded a women’s professional golf tournament that was held in Morgantown for 17 years.

Marj Carpenter, reporter who became Presbyterian head, dies

DALLAS (AP) — Marj Carpenter, a Texas newspaper reporter who went on to briefly lead the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s, has died. She was 93. Carpenter once described herself as “sinfully proud” of being Presbyterian and traveled to more than 120 countries on the behalf of Presbyterian Church (USA). Her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, says his mother died Saturday at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring. In July 1995 she was elected moderator of the church’s General Assembly _ the top elected post within Presbyterian Church (USA).

Texas president to meet with students on athletes' demands

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

Police: No arrests in San Antonio shooting that wounded 8

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say days of investigation have not led to any arrests in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people. Sgt. Michelle Ramos said detectives are continuing their work but otherwise declined to answer questions about the Friday night shooting. He did not say whether the suspect is considered an ongoing threat to public safety. The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in a bar parking lot. Police say five women and three men were hurt.