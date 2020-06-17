‘Literally incomprehensible’: Bernie condemns Trump rally

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - Former presidential contender Bernie Sanders is accusing President Donald Trump of jeopardizing the health of thousands of people and defying science simply “to hear cheers from his supporters” at a rally in Oklahoma this weekend.

Sanders is known for drawing large crowds and has promised to help presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

But he said he would not be willing to participate in any large indoor events until medical professionals deem it safe.

He addressed Mr. Trump's plans during a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press.

The White House confirmed that Mr. Trump is moving forward with his first rally in months this Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

Oklahoma is among the many states that have seen coronavirus infections rise since May.

