Local firefighters needed water, residents responded

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – A local volunteer fire department low on bottled water and drinks to keep firefighters hydrated during the hot summer months is singing the praises of residents who have responded in a big way.

Robinson Volunteer Fire department took to social media just days ago to share a picture of their near-empty refrigerator and put with it a desperate plea for thirst quenchers.

"WE NEED YOUR HELP!" the post read in all caps.

The department went on to explain that last year firefighters responded to 800 fire/EMS/accident calls and this year they were "on track to surpass that by a large percentage."

The firefighters say they rely on the community's donations of bottled water and drinks like Propel, Gatorade and PowerAde to keep first responders hydrated while on the job.

"Please consider picking up a case of water or Propel next time you are at the grocery store and dropping it off at the station."

Robinson residents got the message.

Within hours, they were dropping off donations in person.

The department created an Amazon wish list, which even reached donors from out of state.

So far 200 cases of water have been donated along with 85 cases of drinks like Propel, Gatorade and PowerAde and five cases of PowerAde Mix.

The department has also received more than $1,000 in donations.

Volunteer firefighter Stephen Sullivan said he was thankful not just for the donations from individuals and their families but all the local business that stepped up to help.

"We especially want to thank the local businesses such as Bakery Donut, Ace Hardware, Brookshire's and H-E-B for donating pallets of water, cash and gift cards so that we can go out and purchase additional things that we need," Sullivan said.

Luke Rawlings is a volunteer firefighter and president of the board of commissioners for the volunteer department.

He said people would be surprised to know how quickly first responders go through the drinks.

"For instance, we had an accident on I-35 a few days ago and between nine firefighters and two police officers a minimum of two cases of water was gone through during that scene. The supplies go quick," he said.

Rawlings added the generous donations they've seen so far will go to help neighborhood smaller departments too that also need the help.

"It's important that you continue to donate," Rawlings said. "The water will be shared out to neighboring departments. If you're at the grocery store, pick up a case of water, take it to your local department. Nobody's going to turn you down."

Donations may be dropped off at the fire station at 204 S Strauss St. in Robinson, and the department also has an Amazon Wish List.

