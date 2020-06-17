Local Selena fan surprised with proposal on the ‘Selena Bridge’ in San Antonio

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman--and Selena Quintanilla-Perez fanatic--who was proposed to on the “Selena Bridge” in San Antonio Friday says she’s going to have a Selena-themed wedding on the late singer’s birthday next April in her hometown of Corpus Christi.

"Whenever I was younger I wrote letters to her, to heaven," said Kailyn Harmel. "I'm a huge fan."

Harmel, 25, had been 'dreaming about' her boyfriend proposing since they started dating 2.5 years, but she never thought it would happen at the same place where her idol once stood.

She says she was shocked when her boyfriend, Jeremy Simpson, 31, got down on one knee on the "Selena Bridge" at the Riverwalk Friday night, a spot where Quintanilla-Perez and her husband Chris came during their courtship which was made famous by the movie Selena.

"I said 'look there's the Selena Bridge!'--I was so excited to tell him all about the scenes and all about the bridge before the proposal," said Harmel.

Cell phone video captures the moment Simpson pops the question in front of Harmel's family and friends.

"Are you sure you can put up with me for the rest of your life?" Simpson asked Harmel, who jokingly responded, "I don't know, but I'm going to try."

Adding to the magic of the night: a friend of Quintanilla-Perez' sister, Suzette Quintanilla, happened to be on the other side of the bridge, saw the proposal, and texted Suzette who responded by saying "tell them Congratulations" (with celebratory emojis to follow).

"I never expected the ending to be involve of the Quintanillas, and having that be a part of the proposal...it's almost like a sign," said Simpson.

Another sign of their true love will be here in six months--Harmel has a "Bidi Bidi..Bump Bump" and is three months pregnant with the couple's first child.

The newly engaged couple want to share their story to remind people that amid the protests and unrest happening in the country right now, love is still happening, too.

"In a world that's full of hatred, there's still love to be spread, and there's still people that care about each other," said Simpson.

Simpson says they're shooting for a beach wedding in Corpus on April 16, Quntanilla-Perez' birthday, and will be inviting the Quintanilla family to be part of their special day.

“We want to pay tribute to Selena and her family and all of her accomplishments,” said Simpson.

