Man fined for farting ‘with full intent’ at police

BERLIN (AP) - A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($565) for breaking wind loudly in front of police.

It was a move that the Austrian capital’s police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.

An Austrian newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an incident on June 5 and that the offender was fined for “offending public decency.”

City police tweeted that “of course no one is reported for accidentally ‘letting one go.’”

They added that the man had behaved “provocatively and uncooperatively” during an encounter with officers that preceded the incident.

Police noted that the decision could be appealed.

