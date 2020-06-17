Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights

WASHINGTON (AP) - Many businesses are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won't sue if they catch COVID-19.

Businesses are afraid they could face lawsuits even if they follow social distancing and other government guidelines as they reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns.

Lawyers say it depends on state law whether the waivers can be enforced.

And worker advocates say the waiver forms force employees to make the difficult choice between returning to work and signing away their legal rights.

