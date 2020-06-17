NATO chief says US to consult allies on future troop plans

BRUSSELS (AP) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the United States remains committed to security in Europe and promises to consult its allies there on any future troop redeployment plans.

Stoltenberg said Defense Secretary Mark Esper made the commitment Wednesday during a video conference of NATO defense ministers.

President Donald Trump surprised the allies, and members of his own party, this week by saying that he plans to pull thousands of U.S. troops out of Germany.

Mr. Trump says he was ordering a reduction from around 34,500 personnel down to 25,000 in Germany, which is a hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East and Africa.

He accuses Berlin of being “delinquent” for not having a big enough defense budget.

