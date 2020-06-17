Advertisement

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

A protester holds up a sign on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A protester holds up a sign on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By AP{
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday.

Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for life Friday night.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks.

Brosnan had been put on administrative leave.

Brosnan is being charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

The shooting had sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Chase down I-35 ends with arrest in local neighborhood

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A chase down Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon ended with an arrest in a local neighborhood.

Health

One Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Officials in one Texas County have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible and warns that that businesses that don’t comply with county health policies could face fines as Texas’ hospitalization rates for the coronavirus continue rise.

News

Governor Abbott on News 10 at Noon

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

Health

Record number of COVID-19 cases reported for 3rd day in McLennan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
Bell County reported nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Latest News

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boy Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Health

Brazos County Confirms 145 new COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KBTX
The Brazos County Health District has reported an 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 507 active cases.

News

3 teens arrested after theft of guns from area indoor shooting range

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 30 guns from a Central Texas indoor shooting range.

Our Town

Temple: Fire damages home, one resident displaced

Updated: 3 hours ago
One resident was displaced after a fire broke out near a utility closet in a Temple home.

National

LIVE: DA to announce decision on charges in black man’s killing in Atlanta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Politics

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a megachurch.