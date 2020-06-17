Oh snap! Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a northern Virginia suburb.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that the turtle dubbed Lord Fairfax was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area.

Animal control officers found the turtle and transferred it to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The fisheries folks say Lord Fairfax is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds.

They say the northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to survive.

He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)