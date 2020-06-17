Advertisement

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during a campaign event Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a Dallas megachurch.

Pence's office says he will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit the First Baptist Church.

The 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church's pastor is Robert Jeffress, one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians.

The church's event is described as "an annual celebration of America's freedom and spiritual foundation."

This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Mr. Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.

