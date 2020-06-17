Rain Chances At 0% Today But Return Soon

From Sean Bellafiore:

Sunshine continues to be the story across Central Texas for the next couple of days, but some rain may be returning soon. High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will stay in the mid-90s with generally lots of sunshine. We could see a stray shower west of Highway 281 on Friday and we could see a few more clouds Friday and Saturday too, but overall, not much of a change from day to day.

Rain chances return to near 20% on Father’s Day Sunday as a few pop-up showers are possible. Rain chances stay around through most of next week to as high pressure loses control. Unfortunately, rain chances will only be between 20% and 30% through next Friday and not everyone will see rain. Temperature is Sunday through next week are expected to stay hot and humid in the mid-90s with a heat index as high as 102 degrees, but as slightly higher rain chances creep into the forecast Thursday and Friday, temperatures may drop a little bit into the low to mid 90s.

