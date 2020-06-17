Advertisement

Rain Chances At 0% Today But Return Soon

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Sean Bellafiore:

Sunshine continues to be the story across Central Texas for the next couple of days, but some rain may be returning soon. High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will stay in the mid-90s with generally lots of sunshine. We could see a stray shower west of Highway 281 on Friday and we could see a few more clouds Friday and Saturday too, but overall, not much of a change from day to day.

Rain chances return to near 20% on Father’s Day Sunday as a few pop-up showers are possible. Rain chances stay around through most of next week to as high pressure loses control. Unfortunately, rain chances will only be between 20% and 30% through next Friday and not everyone will see rain. Temperature is Sunday through next week are expected to stay hot and humid in the mid-90s with a heat index as high as 102 degrees, but as slightly higher rain chances creep into the forecast Thursday and Friday, temperatures may drop a little bit into the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Wednesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 4 hours ago
No rain today but rain may return soon.

Forecast

Hot & Humid, but at Least There’s a Chance for Some Rain This Evening

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

Another Stray Shower Or Two Today? It Could Happen!

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
A stray shower or two is possible this afternoon east of I-35.

Forecast

Summer officially starts Saturday, but it is already hot!

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT

Forecast

Pattern Change May Bring Us Rain This Weekend & Next Week

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Monday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
Warm and rain-free conditions expected, but a stray shower is possible Monday & Tuesday!

Forecast

Heat Building In For The Workweek!

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update