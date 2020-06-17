Russia starts clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's Health Ministry says that clinical trials of a Russian coronavirus vaccine have started.

Two forms of the vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya research institute, liquid and powder for injections, will be tested on two groups of volunteers, 38 people each.

The participants will be isolated in two Moscow hospitals.

The Gamaleya institute made headlines last month when its director, professor Alexander Gintsburg, made a controversial statement that he and other researchers had tried the vaccine on themselves before the start of human studies.

His comments sparked criticism in the Russian medical community.

The clinical trials started Wednesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)