Search continues for suspect in shooting at Texas shopping mall

The search continued Tuesday for a suspect after a shooting at a busy Texas shopping mall. (CNN VAN photo)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - The search continued Tuesday for a suspect after one person was shot at the Galleria mall in Dallas.

The wounded person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Information about the victim’s condition and injuries wasn’t immediately available.

The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported.

Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was "not an active shooter."

Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1.

