Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building in the town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its fiery rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)