Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, June 15, 2020. South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying Monday the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached during 2018 summits. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By AP
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building in the town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its fiery rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.

