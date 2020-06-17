S&P 500 gives up an early gain, ending 3-day winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) - The S&P 500 gave up an early gain Wednesday and ended slightly lower, ending a three-day winning streak.

The benchmark index fell 0.4% after a wobbly day of trading. Like other markets worldwide, Wall Street took a pause following some recent gains.

Treasury yields held steady and oil prices ended lower.

The index has climbed back within 8% of its record set in February, but analysts still say more volatility may be ahead.

Even with its three days of recent gains the index still hasn't clawed back the ground it lost in a 6% drop last Thursday.

