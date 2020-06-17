Advertisement

Stocks rally worldwide on hopes for coming economic recovery

Stocks rose Tuesday on Wall Street, notching their third gain in a row, after U.S. retail sales rebounded last month by much more than economists were expecting. (MGN/file)(WIFR)
By AP
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks rose Tuesday on Wall Street, notching their third gain in a row, after U.S. retail sales rebounded last month by much more than economists were expecting.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.9% Tuesday in another volatile day.

The spending data bolstered hopes that the economy can pull out of its recession relatively quickly.

Trading remains skittish as worsening coronavirus trends in several hotspots around the world rattle investors.

After shooting to an early 2.8% gain, the S&P 500 surrendered all but a sliver of it at one point before rallying back.

Treasury yields also climbed, but trading there was likewise volatile.

