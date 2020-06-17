TABC keeping close eye on bars across the state

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Abbott says that more people at age 30 or younger are contracting Coronavirus. He claims one big reason is that they’re packing bars statewide.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) warns that any bar found violating social distancing guideline rules will lose their license for 30 days. On the second violation, they’ll lose it for 60 days.

“There should not have been an increase in the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

“There have been pictures that I and others have seen about these bar-type settings theatre not being followed. I think enforcements by TABC should bring these types of settings more into line to being safer standards.”

The Spot Bar & Restaurant Owner Shalonda Smith says she doesn’t agree with Abbott’s comments.

“It’s just coming from all over,” she said.

“We have the malls and the gyms open and if they’re not sanitizing and doing what they’re supposed to do, that’s liable to happen but I don’t think it’s just the bars.”

Smith says the Governor should reconsider the punishment.

“If we get cited for something, then I think it should be a warning instead of shutting down,” she said.

“Now, on the second time, yes, it should be shut down.”

According to the TABC, agents have already been inspecting more than 3,000 locations over the past month.

Even with the regulations, bartender Felicia Cruz says she doesn’t have a problem with bars being held accountable.

“We try to keep up with the guidelines as much as we can, “ she said.

“I just hope that anyone that feels unwell would just stay home."

