Target permanently raises starting hourly pay to $15

The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13.

But starting in mid-March, Target gave a temporary $2 wage bump to part-time and full-time workers as a reward for working under the crush of orders during the pandemic.

The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the company said.

Target is also giving out $200 bonuses to workers as other retailers like Kroger and Amazon have stopped paying bonuses. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

