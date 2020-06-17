Temple: Fire damages home, one resident displaced
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – One resident was displaced after a fire broke out near a utility closet in a Temple home.
The fire was reported Tuesday evening at 501 South 18th St.
Smoke was coming from the roof vents when the first crew arrived.
A bystander who suffered smoke inhalation was checked out at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
