Temple: Fire damages home, one resident displaced

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – One resident was displaced after a fire broke out near a utility closet in a Temple home.

The fire was reported Tuesday evening at 501 South 18th St.

Smoke was coming from the roof vents when the first crew arrived.

A bystander who suffered smoke inhalation was checked out at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

