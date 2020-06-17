One Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19

WACO, Texas (AP and KWTX Staff) - San Antonio-area officials have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible and warned that that businesses that don’t comply with county health policies could face fines as Texas’ hospitalization rates for the coronavirus continue rise.

The executive order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff requires employees and visitors at all commercial entities in the county to wear face coverings.

Businesses that don’t follow the health and safety policies in the next five days could be fined up to $1,000.

KENS TV in San Antonio reports H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require customers to wear a face mask - starting June 22 - after the new executive order from Wolff.

Below is the full statement provided by H-E-B to KENS:

“H-E-B has worked closely with Judge Wolff and we appreciate his hard work and dedication in keeping the health and safety of Bexar County residents a top priority. In collaboration with the local order and our government officials, effective Monday June 22, H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require masks or facial coverings to be used by all customers. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the COVID crisis, H-E-B has worked closely with the Governor and his staff and we appreciate the collaborative work and advocacy to help keep Texans safe.”

Waco and McLennan County officials, however, say they don’t have the authority to issue such an order.

“I am getting many requests for (County Judge Scott Felton) and I to enforce masks but the governor and the state have made that almost impossible,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“The governor has taken away any local control to do that,” he said.

“If the governor allowed us to enforce wearing masks we would need to discuss this with city council,” he said.

“It’s a hard thing when you start mandating how people dress,” Felton added.

