Advertisement

One Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP and KWTX Staff) - San Antonio-area officials have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible and warned that that businesses that don’t comply with county health policies could face fines as Texas’ hospitalization rates for the coronavirus continue rise.

The executive order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff requires employees and visitors at all commercial entities in the county to wear face coverings.

Businesses that don’t follow the health and safety policies in the next five days could be fined up to $1,000.

KENS TV in San Antonio reports H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require customers to wear a face mask - starting June 22 - after the new executive order from Wolff.

Below is the full statement provided by H-E-B to KENS:

“H-E-B has worked closely with Judge Wolff and we appreciate his hard work and dedication in keeping the health and safety of Bexar County residents a top priority. In collaboration with the local order and our government officials, effective Monday June 22, H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require masks or facial coverings to be used by all customers. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the COVID crisis, H-E-B has worked closely with the Governor and his staff and we appreciate the collaborative work and advocacy to help keep Texans safe.”

Waco and McLennan County officials, however, say they don’t have the authority to issue such an order.

“I am getting many requests for (County Judge Scott Felton) and I to enforce masks but the governor and the state have made that almost impossible,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“The governor has taken away any local control to do that,” he said.

“If the governor allowed us to enforce wearing masks we would need to discuss this with city council,” he said.

“It’s a hard thing when you start mandating how people dress,” Felton added.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Record number of COVID-19 cases reported for 3rd day in McLennan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
Bell County reported nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Health

Brazos County Confirms 145 new COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KBTX
The Brazos County Health District has reported an 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 507 active cases.

Health

Some Texas bars closing their doors again as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Ferman, Texas Tribune
As employees test positive, some bars and restaurants are closing even though Texas allows them to operate. Many owners are balancing feedback from their staffs, their patrons, state guidelines and local officials.

Health

TABC keeping close eye on bars across the state

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Governor Abbott says that more people at age 30 or younger are contracting Coronavirus. He claims one big reason is that they’re packing bars statewide. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) warns that any bar found violating social distancing guideline rules will lose their license for 30 days. On the second violation, they’ll lose it for 60 days.

Latest News

Health

Doctors report uptick in younger Central Texas COVID-19 patients

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Doctors are reporting an uptick in the number of younger Central Texans with COVID-19.

Health

State reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A record-high 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in McLennan County, boosting the county’s total to 196 cases.

Health

Three Baylor athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Three Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

Health

Researchers: Cheap drug improves COVID-19 survival

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
Researchers say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19.

Health

Texas Tech athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Some Texas Tech athletes including students competing in football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 case count tops 1,400; 2 more deaths reported

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 1,400 Monday and the virus has claimed two more lives in the region.