Texas Daybook

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 17 9:30 AM Senate GOP speak ahead of JUSTICE Act introduction - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republican Sens. Tim Scott, Shelley Moore Capito, John Cornyn, Lindsey Graham, James Lankford, and Ben Sasse hold press conference prior to introduction of the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, which 'would provide long-term solutions focused on police reform, accountability and transparency'

Location: S-325, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mcconnell.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

Contacts: Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell, 1 202 224 2541

Wednesday, Jun. 17 12:00 PM Dallas AFL-CIO holds Worker First Car Caravan in Fort Worth - Dallas AFL-CIO holds Worker First Car Caravan in Fort Worth, demanding 'bold policies to confront the three crises facing America: a public health pandemic, an economic free fall and long-standing structural racism'

Location: 421 S Adams St, Fort Worth, TX

Weblinks: http://www.aflcio.org/, https://twitter.com/AFLCIO

Contacts: Gene Lantz, Dallas AFL-CIO, genelantz.dallasaflcio@gmail.com, 1 214 942 4236

Wednesday, Jun. 17 3:00 PM Dallas County Dems provide coronavirus support update - Dallas County Democratic Party hosts town hall to provide a coronavirus (COVID-19) support update, with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Treasurer Pauline Medrano, and Justice of the Peace Judge Sasha Moreno

Weblinks: http://www.dallasdemocrats.org/, https://twitter.com/dallasdemocrats

Contacts: Dallas County Democratic Party, 1 214 821 8331

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlf-utrzosH9Pc1oUddWOh_WLFnj7SkJ1w?fbclid=IwAR1ebImmgRd0QD-cVAIMe7ZmqMV90QSjCGq4aJIqFnlp0Jvox0bQG7tgFfI

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM Corpus Christi Coalition launches drive-by petition against four desalination plants - Drive-by petition signing event, demanding that four desalination plants seeking permits in the Corpus Christi area are rejected, due to the threat they pose to marine ecosystems, recreation, fishing and tourism. Attendees include For the Greater Good Founder Dr Isabel Araiza, South Texas Human Rights Center's Eduardo Canales, Coastal Alliance to Protect Our Environment's Errol Summerlin, Texas Campaign for the Environment Fund's Brittany Garcia, Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend's Love Sanchez, Clean Economy Coalition's Joy Miller, Sierra Club Coastal Bend Group's Dr Jim Klein, and Corpus Christi Taxpayers Associations's Dr Gerald Sansing

Location: Oleander Point, Cole Park, 2600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX

Weblinks: http://www.texasenvironment.org, https://twitter.com/txenvironment

Contacts: Brittany Garcia, Texas Campaign for the Environment, brittany@texasenvironment.org, 1 361 660 9401; Isabel Araiza, Texas Campaign for the Environment, Isabel.araiza.ortiz@gmail.com, 1 361 779 3927;

The Press Event will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/savethebayforthegreatergood/.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM Texas state Rep. Turner discusses the impact of coronavirus on higher education - Texas state Rep. Chris Turner hosts virtual event on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on higher education in Texas, with University of Houston Chancellor Renu Khator and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp

Weblinks: https://votechristurner.com/

Contacts: Chris Turner Campaign, chris@votechristurner.com

https://www.facebook.com/RepChrisTurner/?emci=6f3257b1-f3af-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&emdi=d0282445-fbaf-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&ceid=10862685

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 18 HollyFrontier Corporation: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.hollyfrontier.com/events-and-presentations/events

Contacts: Douglas S Aron , HollyFrontier Corp Investor Relations, investors@hollycorp.com, 1 214 871 3555

Thursday, Jun. 18 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.patenergy.com/investors/news/default.aspx

Contacts: John E. Vollmer III, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Investor Relations, investrelations@patenergy.com, 1 325 574 6300 / 1 214 360 7800

Thursday, Jun. 18 Flowserve Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flowserve.com, https://twitter.com/Flowserve

Contacts: Mike Mullin, Flowserve Corporation Investor Relations, MMullin@flowserve.com, 1 972 443 6636

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 SeaWorld Entertainment reopens attractions in San Antonio - SeaWorld Entertainment begins a phased reopening of venues in San Antonio, including SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, temperature screening and new online reservation system to manage capacity

Location: SeaWorld San Antonio, 10500 Sea World Dr, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.seaworld.com, https://twitter.com/SeaWorld

Contacts: Lori Cherry, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, lori.cherry@seaworld.com, 1 225 819 6160

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 19 American National Insurance Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.americannational.com/wps/portal/amnat/investor-relations-and-news/press-releases

Contacts: Steve Pavlicek, American National Insurance Co Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@AmericanNational.com , 1 409 766 6447

Friday, Jun. 19 Waste Management Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.wm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=119743&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/WasteManagement

Contacts: Greg Nikkel, Waste Management Inc investor relations, 1 713 265 1358

Friday, Jun. 19 Parsley Energy Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.parsleyenergy.com/investors/default.aspx

Contacts: Brad Smith, Parsley Energy Investor Relations, ir@parsleyenergy.com, 1 512 505 5199