The special secret sauce in John Legend’s album: the Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) - John Legend excitedly walked around the 2020 Grammys with “a special secret,” as he puts it.

He had just finished recording a batch of songs and felt like his new album was near done.

And though he performed and won his 11th gramophone at the show, he productively used the week where most of the music industry flocks to Los Angeles to complete his album “Bigger Love.‘'

The album comes out Friday. His busy week also includes a “Verzuz” Instagram battle with Alicia Keys and a Father’s Day variety special.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)