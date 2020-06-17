Advertisement

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (File)
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (File)(Mark Humphrey/AP | AP Photo)
By AP
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is suing former national security adviser John Bolton to block the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

The suit follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish the book.

The administration has also said the former adviser did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure that the manuscript did not contain classified material.

Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, has said Bolton worked for months with classification specialists to avoid releasing classified material.

He has accused the White House of using national security information as a pretext to censor Bolton.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen, Associated Press
Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn't exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS.

Politics

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Politics

Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser John Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish a new book describing scattershot decision-making by a president he claims is only focused on getting reelected.

Politics

House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
The House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about who applied and received federal loans.

Latest News

Politics

Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Driven by a swift-moving national debate, Senate Republicans are on the brink of introducing an extensive package of policing changes.

Politics

Supreme Court rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Politics

Biden’s VP list narrows, includes Warren, Harris, Susan Rice

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process said Joe Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.

Politics

‘Overwhelming’: Georgia poll worker describes voting chaos

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
The chaos during Georgia's primary elections frustrated voters, but also put a strain on poll workers.

Politics

Court hears arguments on whether to dismiss Flynn case

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on whether it should order the dismissal of the Justice Department’s prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.