US home construction rebounds 4.3% in May

U.S. home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus. (File)
U.S. home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus. (File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March.

Home builders are hoping that as the nation re-opens, housing will post a strong recovery, helped by super-low mortgage rates.

But some analysts caution that the fledgling rebound could be derailed if cases of the coronavirus spike again, causing potential buyers to put off looking for a new home.

