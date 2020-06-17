Advertisement

US warns 3 companies over illegal at-home COVID-19 tests

U.S. health regulators are issuing warnings to three companies selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health regulators are issuing warnings to three companies selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration said the tests are illegal because they haven't been federally reviewed to safely and accurately detect COVID-19.

No tests are FDA-approved for consumers to test themselves at home. At-home testing carries risks if consumers mishandle the sample or misinterpret the results.

The move by FDA comes as the agency tries to crack down on dozens of antibody tests that the agency allowed to launch earlier this year.

Experts have criticized that policy for creating a “Wild West” of unregulated testing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

